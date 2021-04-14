Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.94

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.94 ($11.69) and traded as high as €11.22 ($13.20). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €10.91 ($12.84), with a volume of 3,642,032 shares changing hands.

LHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.30 ($8.59).

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.94.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

