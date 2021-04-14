Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.04

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €15.04 ($17.69) and traded as high as €16.48 ($19.38). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €16.30 ($19.18), with a volume of 8,313,243 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.42 ($24.03).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

