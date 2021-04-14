Dev Protocol Price Hits $12.31 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $496,264.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $12.31 or 0.00019583 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

