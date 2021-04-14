dForce (DF) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.42 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, dForce has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One dForce coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. dForce has a market cap of $52.59 million and $5.42 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00680712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036239 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

