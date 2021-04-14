Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.14 ($74.28).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of €64.18 and a 200-day moving average of €49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €26.24 ($30.87) and a fifty-two week high of €66.36 ($78.07).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.