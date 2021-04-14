DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 188.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

