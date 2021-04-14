Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of FANG opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

