Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Down 62.7% in March

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DHCC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,566. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Diamondhead Casino
