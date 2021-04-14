Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Down 62.7% in March

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DHCC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,566. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

