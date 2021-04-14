DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $35,959.66

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. DIGG has a market cap of $32.59 million and approximately $145,604.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $35,959.66 or 0.55985054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00065308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.49 or 0.00723157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,917.65 or 0.99512421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.89 or 0.00856115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 906 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.