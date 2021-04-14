Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.32. 10,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

