DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 4.1% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $63.28 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

