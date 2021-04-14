DigitalNote 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $376,887.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $376,887.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.16 or 0.00510981 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,037,337,443 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,135,080 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

