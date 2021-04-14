Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.12 or 0.00088490 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $44,950.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00064239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.97 or 0.00679498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.