Digix Gold Token Trading Up 2.3% This Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.24 million and $46,759.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.79 or 0.00088583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00057621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00624086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00036925 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,720 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

