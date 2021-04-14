DigixDAO Price Hits $457.50 on Top Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $46.40 million and approximately $149,917.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $457.50 or 0.00710169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00058252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00040512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.54 or 0.00618644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00032321 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,419 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

