Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million.

DCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 120,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

