Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.58% of Univar Solutions worth $82,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.