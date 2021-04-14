Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.74% of The Toro worth $76,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

