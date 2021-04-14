Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 30,295 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Equifax worth $78,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Equifax stock opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.