Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,998 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of CoreSite Realty worth $77,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 476.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.56.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

