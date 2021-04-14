Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,734 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.16% of Cabot worth $80,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 354,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CBT opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

