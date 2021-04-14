Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.24% of Independent Bank worth $77,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of INDB opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

