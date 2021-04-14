Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.07% of Extended Stay America worth $82,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of STAY opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

