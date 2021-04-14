Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.53% of Allegiant Travel worth $78,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.90.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $248.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

