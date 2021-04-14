Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of Globant worth $80,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $226.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 179.41 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $93.74 and a 1 year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

