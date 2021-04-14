Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.27% of Realogy worth $79,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Realogy in the third quarter worth $98,000.

RLGY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

