Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Teck Resources worth $79,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teck Resources by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 187,795 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

