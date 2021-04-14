Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Trimble worth $77,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trimble by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 301,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Trimble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after buying an additional 284,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after buying an additional 702,289 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

