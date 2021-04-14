Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $77,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

