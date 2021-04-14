Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of Globe Life worth $82,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $15,706,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Globe Life by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 82,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.