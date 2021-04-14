Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.80% of Tronox worth $79,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tronox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE TROX opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.