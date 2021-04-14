Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of Silicon Laboratories worth $82,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

