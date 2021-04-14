Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.77% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $77,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

