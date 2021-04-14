Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.80 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of TransUnion worth $76,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

