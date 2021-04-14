Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76 Million Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.34% of HMS worth $75,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,055 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HMS by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.