Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.58 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.72% of Mercury General worth $78,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $20,934,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mercury General by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mercury General by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $3,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $65.98.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

