Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.92 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Fidelity National Financial worth $78,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 493,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 365,423 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 206,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,747,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FNF stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

