Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.80% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $78,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $159.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

