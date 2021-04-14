Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.04 Million Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.16% of Covetrus worth $79,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $2,037,876. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

