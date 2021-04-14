Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.96 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.06% of Berry Global Group worth $79,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

