Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $82.86 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Eversource Energy worth $82,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 270,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 215,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

