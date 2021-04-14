Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of CoStar Group worth $76,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,746,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 839,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,310,000 after buying an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,025,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $905.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $558.61 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $828.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.48. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

