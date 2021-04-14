Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.77% of Brady worth $76,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,255,000 after buying an additional 303,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brady by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brady by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 829,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. Sidoti initiated coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRC opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

