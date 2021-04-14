Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,707,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.72% of Federated Hermes worth $78,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 229,136 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,003.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

