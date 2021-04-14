Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.24% of G-III Apparel Group worth $83,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

