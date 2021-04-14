Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 12,732 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Yum! Brands worth $81,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $117.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

