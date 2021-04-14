Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,851 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.24% of Herc worth $82,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,048,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE:HRI opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

