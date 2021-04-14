Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 71,353 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.94% of Terreno Realty worth $77,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

