Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,747 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $82,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.62.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

