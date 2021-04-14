Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Highwoods Properties worth $82,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

